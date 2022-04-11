ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Va. Beach mayor says he plans to reach out to Pharrell in hopes of SITW returning

By Kelsey Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRcKF_0f5Kv48I00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— It's been a highly talked about weekend for a while in Hampton Roads and College Beach Weekend has now come to a close for this year.

News 3 caught up with some businesses and students reflecting on their experience.

Sunday was quiet but there was a heavy police presence Friday and Saturday night patrolling the area. Some students said although they've seen bigger crowds in previous years, they still had fun.

Elijah Larry traveled from Maryland to Virginia Beach to experience college beach weekend. Easily impressed by the turnout, he said he will return to the oceanfront.

"It was nice relaxing vibes, I like it out here," said Larry.

However this year's college beach weekend is a lot less crowded compared to the events of year's past.

"I've seen a crowd out here so big you can barely walk, like the streets flooded all of that," said one NSU student.

We caught up with one business on the Oceanfront who says they were expecting to see way more people.

Victoria Brunner, Employee at Ocean House said "I was born and raised here all my life, and this the first time I've ever seen it so dead out here."

Brunner hopes next year will be better for business, but just right across the street another business said they saw an uptick in customers this weekend.

Chris Conrad, Employee at Topline Eyewear said "It's been pretty good for me, busyness has been up though but it's definitely better then last year."

With safety being at the forefront of many minds, students said they do appreciate the heavy police presence at the beach Friday and Saturday night.

"I saw a car accident and everything but other than that it was a pretty chill weekend," said one student.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer tells News 3 he's already gearing up for next year.

"Part of our plans for the future is to make sure we have more events and activities especially for youth to come and give them things to do, and make sure they keep on coming back," said Dyer.

That includes reaching out to Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams to bring the "Something in the Water" festival back to the resort city.

"It's time now for me to extend the olive branch and get together with Pharrell and bring him back to his home and capture that feeling of positivity that we had," said Dyer.

There's also been some buzz about Something in the Water being moved to Washington D.C. Although there hasn't been an official announcement from Pharrell.

As Dyer spoke with News 3 he said he heard the news of the festival being moved to D.C. When it was here in Virginia Beach it brought a lot of tourists and money to the city and he's hoping to get that back.

Related: Driver dies after crashing into Virginia Beach Oceanfront bar, restaurant

Comments / 10

Marianne Selleck
3d ago

glad it was quite don't need our city tore up and then our taxes go up to pay for the damages Mr mayor

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell
Person
Pharrell Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Mayor#Virginia Beach Oceanfront#Sitw#College Beach Weekend#Nsu#Ocean House#Topline Eyewear
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Virginia

As we all know, Virginia is a beautiful state, and there has no shortage of beautiful attractions. There are several reasons people enjoy living in Virginia, such as the blue ridge mountains, skyline drive, great falls national park, and the devil's bathtub. Every corner of the state is marked by natural beauty.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy