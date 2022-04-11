ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

My 2 Cents: They really do grow up too fast

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know my wife Leslie and I were talking recently about what to get our youngest son Tyler for his birthday. When we asjed him he said, 'Just money and gift cards will be fine.'. We looked at each other and realized that he is...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: I’m fed up of looking after my friend

Q A friend who is in her 60s became ill many years ago and, as a result, feels anxious and unsafe about being on her own. She is single with no family. Although her doctor believes she would cope, she insists that she needs someone to be with her all the time – either in her home or by her going to a friend’s house. For many years, several of her friends and I have operated a sort of rota, where she stays with each of us for a week or two at a time. She doesn’t drive and lives several miles away. I prefer her to stay with me rather than visit her because I like to be in my own home. Recently she has started asking to stay more frequently. I think some friends have had enough and dropped out. I try to be sympathetic, but every suggestion I make as to how she could help herself – such as joining clubs or groups – is brushed aside. I’ve suggested she pay a carer to stay overnight, which she could afford, but she doesn’t want a stranger in her home. She will not consider moving to sheltered accommodation. My husband and I are in our 70s; he has heart problems and we both have arthritis. We want to enjoy the time we have left together, not worrying or feeling responsible for someone else. We’ve brought up children, nursed elderly and sick parents and now help out with grandchildren. We feel that any spare time should be ours. It has been going on for several years now with no end in sight. Am I being selfish?
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Man-Looking

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So men, listen up. How many times has this happened to you?. Your wife asks you to get something out of the fridge or say the pantry. Then when you open the door and look around, it's nowhere to be found. After which she walks up and pulls it from right in front of your face!
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys
The Independent

Mother praised for buying another bride’s wedding dress and not her daughter’s: ‘Amazing act of kindness’

A mother has been applauded for buying another bride’s wedding dress but not her daughter’s. In a recent post shared in the popular Reddit subreddit, “Am I the A**hole?” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/Certain-Structure699 detailed how she and her husband managed to become “financially secure,” after growing up in poverty. As parents, they also said that they made sure that their children knew the value of hard work.“We raised our children to work hard,” she explained. “We did not spoil them or provide them with a lavish life. As teens they all had part-time jobs but...
RELATIONSHIPS
Sentinel

Advice for when intimacy is gone

Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent. In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid. The surgery did damage to him, which worsened over the years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Psych Centra

How Deep Is Your Love? 40 Intimate Questions to Ask Your Partner

How well do you know your partner? Asking them certain questions can help you connect on a deeper level. When is the last time you had a meaningful conversation with your partner?. Intimate conversations can help build trust and compassion in relationships, deepening your connection. Why asking questions (and answering...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOX8 News

Owner of Reggie’s Flower Shoppe in Welcome hospitalized

WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Reggie’s Flower Shoppe in Welcome is there for any occasion, whether it be a birthday celebration or a celebration of life.   Now the man behind the flowers at Reggie’s Flower Shoppe in Welcome is the one in need of some encouragement after a minor car accident led to some major health […]
WELCOME, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy