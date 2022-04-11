ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

Seven people displaced following duplex fire

By Kelsey Dickeson
 4 days ago
Two families are displaced after a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Grand Chute.

Officials said the Grand Chute Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of West Big Bend Drive at 4:38 p.m. Sunday for a reported fire in the garage of an attached house. The Appleton and Fox Crossing Fire Departments were also on scene.

Crews arrived to find fire spreading from the attached garage into the attic of the duplex. Officials said high winds caused the fire to spread to the garage and attic of the duplex next door as well.

The second half of the duplex had moderate smoke damage.

One person was inside the home to the west and was evacuated by the fire department. No one was hurt.

Seven people, including three children and one pet, are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Grand Chute Fire Department. Officials don't believe it's suspicious.

Officials said damages are estimated at nearly $200,000.

