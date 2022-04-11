ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

As WNY stands together to support Ukraine, here are a few ways you can help too

By Natalie Fahmy
 4 days ago
Western New York continues to come together to support Ukraine as the war goes on overseas.

Here are a few ways you can help:

Donate to the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo here.

Donate directly to the World Central Kitchen here. (The World Central Kitchen is an organization that provides warm meals in response to humanitarian and community crises)

Here’s a Western New York based GoFundMe for the World Central Kitchen.

"You don't watch your neighbor’s house on fire and at least not call the fire department, maybe get out the garden hose,” Vice President of the Buffalo Irish Center Randall McPhee said. “And this is similar to that, we're trying to get out the garden hose and help in any way we can."

McPhee said Ireland and Ukraine have similar backgrounds and a long history of dealing with oppression.

He said they knew when the war began that it was important for them to step up in any way they could.

"Having been discriminated against in our past, we feel a kinship to all other ethnic groups and cultural groups,” McPhee said. “And we do like to support each other."

All money raised at the Irish Center's event will go to the Ukrainian Cultural Group in Buffalo so it can best allocate the money for those who need it.

"We're delighted and thrilled to be able to help and have a fundraiser here for the Ukrainians,” McPhee said. “We just feel it's what good Americans do."

Local businesses in East Aurora also did their part.

"Everyone wants to do something but we're all kind of stuck in not knowing what we can do,” Aurora Town Board member Luke Wochensky said.

Proceeds from their event will go directly to the World Central Kitchen.

"Getting a hot meal when your world is turned upside down can mean a lot," Aurora Town Board member Joseph McCann said.

