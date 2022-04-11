Here's What Charles Barkley Said About Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
Charles Barkley spoke on NBA on TNT about Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.View the original article to see embedded media.
On Sunday, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the NBA on TNT.
The clip of Barkley speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA on TNT.
"They can singlehandedly win 4 games out of 7," Barkley said of Durant and Irving.
The Nets finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record.
They will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday.
