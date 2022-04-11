Frost Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 23:05:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Howard The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute, Montezuma, Covington, and Clinton. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Mount Carmel. Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and Kokomo. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wildcat Creek at Kokomo. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Wildcat Creek overflowing in parks in the Kokomo area. Flooding of agricultural land possible outside of Kokomo. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 11.6 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CARROLL COUNTY, IN ・ 22 DAYS AGO