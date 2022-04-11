Frost Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Blount and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 430 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 233 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Gardendale, Irondale, Fultondale, Dallas, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Kimberly, Morris, Locust Fork, Trafford, Hayden, Nectar and County Line.
Comments / 0