Ask Ellen: Anyone see a fireball Saturday night?

By Ellen Bacca, Brennan Prill
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several sightings of a fireball meteor were reported over Wisconsin on Saturday, including sightings as far east as Michigan.

For the first time in a long time, the skies cleared Saturday night. This has been the cloudiest start to April on record. The fireball meteor was reported Saturday evening at 9:38 p.m. with almost 200 reports on the American Meteor Society page.

The meteor was visible in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. It was described as being bright and light green in color. The majority of reports came from Green Bay, Madison, and Milwaukee. There were also reports from Kalamazoo.

According to NASA meteor watch: “Analysis of their reports indicate that the meteor was first sighted 53 miles above the southwest Wisconsin town of Gays Mill, moving to the northwest at 52,000 miles per hour. It managed to travel 78 miles through the upper atmosphere, finally disintegrating 34 miles above St. Charles, in the state of Minnesota.”

If you see a fireball meteor, be sure to report it by heading to the American Meteor Society website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

