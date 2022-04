With a new artist name, a new style, and “Hrs and Hrs” of focus, Muni Long is introducing a new version of herself. Earlier known by her real name Priscilla Renea (her last name is Hamilton), the ubiquitous songwriter helped pen popular classics—“Imagine” by Ariana Grande, “California King Bed” By Rihanna, “A No No” By Mariah Carey to name a few—before she would create and perform her own chart-topper. But coming up in music as a songwriter can be grueling. “When you get in the business, there are all these rules, status quo, etiquette, and [politics] on how you have to behave to not step on toes,” Muni Long tells ELLE.com over the phone while being driven through the Los Angeles canyons.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO