Lubbock, TX

Suspect pulled knife, demanded keys to car from Clement Hall parking lot

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is in jail after Texas Tech police say he stole a car on campus Sunday morning. Officers say...

www.kcbd.com

KCBD

Lubbock police searching for suspect in Sunday afternoon robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to metroPCS near 34th and University Ave. just before 2 p.m. for reports of a robbery. Investigators believe the suspect entered the business wearing a facemask and demanded...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Suspect in Cabaret shooting indicted, charged with murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Grand Jury has charged a Lubbock man with murder in the March fatal shooting of 28-year-old Joseph Burks. Kennon Charles Shaw, 51, was indicted Tuesday on a charge of murder. He was arrested in Austin after deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office found Burks, a male employee of the Angelwitch Cabaret near Highway 87, around 1:50 a.m. on March 9, with a single gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX
KMOV

Woman hit by car after being robbed in South City Schnucks parking lot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was run over by a car after being robbed in a Schnucks parking lot at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Police said the woman was walking into Schnucks at 1020 Loughborough Ave. when four teens, ranging from 13 to 16 years old, walked up to her and said her shoes were expensive so she must have some money. A 15-year-old boy then forcibly took the woman’s cars keys, phone and wallet. The car keys were then given to a 16-year-old boy, who then got into the woman’s Ford Fiesta.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCBD

Motorcyclist identified in Saturday fatal Lubbock County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver killed in a crash on MLK, Jr. Blvd and 98th Street, early Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 7:25 a.m., at the intersection of County Road 2500 (Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd), and County Road 7200 (98th street).
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Plainview Fire Dept. Captain killed in Hale County rollover

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview’s Fire Captain has died after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Hale County. According to the city, James Hart, 37, served the fire department for 16 years. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on U.S. 70, just west...
HALE COUNTY, TX
KESQ News Channel 3

Bodycam footage shows incident that injured homicide suspect, police K-9 in Cabazon casino parking lot

Full video below (Warning: Video May be Disturbing to Some Viewers) The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released bodycam footage of an incident that led to injuries to a murder suspect and a police K-9 being in a Cabazon casino parking lot. The incident happened on Jan. 26, 2022 on the 49000 block of Seminole Drive. The post Bodycam footage shows incident that injured homicide suspect, police K-9 in Cabazon casino parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
Texoma's Homepage

Officers awarded after pulling victim from burning car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three Wichita Falls Police officers were awarded the Life Saving Bar in an awards ceremony today. Officers Kevin Castro, Joshua Brasfield, and Josh Haisten recalled the moment they responded to a single vehicle accident where a vehicle struck a tree head on, pinning the driver inside the car. Castro along with […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Car pulled from Lake Waco reported stolen in 1987

The Waco Fire Department Dive Team, assisted by Waco police, Tow King employees and others, pulled a car from Lake Waco, near a boat ramp, around midday Wednesday. Police Officer Kurt Morsbach and Fire Lt. M. O. Herbert said the vehicle is a 1985 Honda CRX. Under caked-on mud, the paint appeared to have been white and no license plate was found on the car.
WACO, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - An 18-year-old woman who went missing from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada may have been kidnapped, authorities said. Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen around 5 a.m. Saturday inside her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Newlands Drive in Fernley, Nevada. According to Irion’s mother, she works for Panasonic in the Reno-Sparks area and was waiting for a shuttle when she went missing.
FERNLEY, NV
KCBD

1 dead after North Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after a single-vehicle wreck in North Lubbock. Police responded to the wreck at 401 N. Ash Ave. at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. KCBD was told the vehicle caught fire after the crash. LPD provided this statement Sunday afternoon:. The Lubbock Police...
LUBBOCK, TX
Daily News

Pedestrian, 88, fatally struck by driver pulling out of Queens parking lot: ‘He always went out to walk’

An 88-year-old man was fatally struck by a driver pulling out of a Queens restaurant parking lot, police said Sunday. Thomas Soong was crossing mid-block in Flushing when the driver of a 2018 Honda Fit making a left turn out of the Butcher’s Cut Korean restaurant parking lot crashed into him about 9:20 p.m. March 11, cops said. Neighbors said Soong had a lot of life left in him when he was hit. ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police in Standoff With Knife-Wielding Suspect Outside Glen Park BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Residents in San Francisco’s Glen Park are being asked to avoid an intersection on Thursday morning due to an active police situation involving an armed individual. According to police, around 7:50 a.m., officers initially responded to the 500 block of Bosworth Street, just near Diamond Street, for a report of a person committing a theft. When officers arrived, the suspect was holding an edged weapon. Officers believe the person is having a mental health crisis, police said. SFPD specialists and the police hostage/crisis negotiations team are at the scene and working to resolve the incident. Police said, so far, the suspect hasn’t cooperated and police are urging residents to avoid the area. The scene is just across from the Glen Park BART station. The police presence has blocked two Muni buses, the 44-O’Shaughnessy and the 52-Excelsior lines, and delays should be expected, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

