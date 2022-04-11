Suspect pulled knife, demanded keys to car from Clement Hall parking lot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was run over by a car after being robbed in a Schnucks parking lot at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Police said the woman was walking into Schnucks at 1020 Loughborough Ave. when four teens, ranging from 13 to 16 years old, walked up to her and said her shoes were expensive so she must have some money. A 15-year-old boy then forcibly took the woman’s cars keys, phone and wallet. The car keys were then given to a 16-year-old boy, who then got into the woman’s Ford Fiesta.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 24 DAYS AGO