It now feels like ages ago when Anthony Davis forced his way out of the New Orleans Pelicans to make the big move to LA. After a lot of drama, AD ended up joining LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2019. As it turns out, however, the Clippers also had an opportunity to make their move on Davis — it’s just that they never really wanted him in the first place.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO