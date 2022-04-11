Waverly Township police welcome new K-9 officer with big paws to fill

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new K-9 with big paws to fill will soon be patrolling a Lackawanna County community.

At the beginning of April, Waverly Township police officer Angelo Rudolfi announced his partner , K-9 Wyatt tragically died from an intestinal problem.

The department said Sunday, they are bringing a new K-9 on board — and the role is staying in the family.





K-9 Wyatt Courtesy: Waverly Township Police Department

Shadow, who is Wyatt’s little brother, is the newest member of the police force. Wyatt’s mom and dad had a litter of puppies in February. Officers took a trip to Boston to visit the litter, and came home with Shadow. The department says K-9 training will continue as if they were still training Wyatt.

Wyatt joined the force in 2020. The German Shepherd helped with drug searches and tracking and was popular in the community. A memorial service for K-9 Wyatt is pending.

