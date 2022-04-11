ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Mississippi cop on leave after allegations of sexual assault emerge

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0f5KqLIr00

Mississippi police department is investigating reports of an individual who was allegedly sexually assaulted by an officer.

According to a Facebook post that has circulated over the weekend, the alleged victim claimed the officer assaulted them in the back of a Vicksburg, Mississippi, police vehicle.

The post went on to say the officer allegedly took the victim “behind abandoned hospital” while on duty and “turned his cameras and radio off.”

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones made a statement on Sunday morning regarding the incident.

“The City of Vicksburg’s Police Department is investigating an allegation made against one of my officers,” Jones said. “At this time the officer is on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We are taking the appropriate measures to keep it fair and impartial. I can’t give any details as it is an ongoing investigation.”

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9KDx_0f5KqLIr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYvKn_0f5KqLIr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4mho_0f5KqLIr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge6re_0f5KqLIr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ibsqm_0f5KqLIr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JWdR_0f5KqLIr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ei6EB_0f5KqLIr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9Rxo_0f5KqLIr00

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after she allegedly waited after softball game to punch umpire in face

A Mississippi softball umpire posted a picture of her bruised face on Facebook after she was punched by a mother in the parking lot of a softball complex Saturday. Kristi Moore is recovering after the confrontation with Kiara Thomas, who was reportedly waiting to ambush Moore after Moore finished umpiring a 12-year-old softball game at the Laurel Sportsplex.
LAUREL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Police Department
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for Mississippi woman reported missing in March. Friends say they haven’t seen or heard from her in months.

Police are looking for a Mississippi woman who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago, but not seen or heard from for several months. Sarah Lindsey Rozniewski, 31, who also goes by the name Sarah Cooper, was reported missing in Biloxi by a friend on March 21. Family and friends say they have not seen or heard from Rozniewski in months.
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Magnolia State Live

Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
VICKSBURG, MS
Lawrence Post

“It was a planned act and it was racially motivated”, High school student was caught on video walking up behind a Black student before he threw cotton balls at him and whipped him with his belt

White student was caught on video throwing a handful of cotton balls and whipping a Black student with his belt. In the video, which was recorded by another student and shared on social media, the white student can be seen walking up behind the black student, who was sitting down at the time and throwing a handful of cotton balls at him. The 15-year-old white student then repeatedly strikes the black student with his belt.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after report of bank fraud

The Oxford Police Department arrested an Oxford man after obtaining a report of fraud. OPD took a walk-in report on Mar. 28 about the reporting party’s banking information being fraudulently used. Jeremi Woodall, 20, of Oxford was charged with two counts of credit card fraud after an investigation. Woodall...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer arrested after he reportedly left scene of wreck he caused while driving under the infuence

A Mississippi police officer has been arrested after he reportedly left the scene of an accident he caused while driving under the influence, officials say. Jonathan David Boyd, 32, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and has been charged with driving under the influence — second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
SALTILLO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy