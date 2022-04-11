ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Celtics stymie Grizzlies 139-110 to finish 2nd in East

By Associated Press
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGVIR_0f5KqF0V00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, Jaylen Brown added 18 and the Boston Celtics secured the second seed in the East with a 139-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Al Horford added 13 points as the Celtics shot close to 55% against the short-handed Grizzlies. With Milwaukee’s loss to Cleveland earlier Sunday, Boston was able to move into second with the victory.

Santi Aldama led Memphis with 20 points, and Ziaire Williams finished with 18 points. John Konchar had his first career triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyle Anderson scored 16 points.

The teams took different approaches to the game based on their places in the standings. Memphis was playing out the regular season having secured the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns.

Boston entered in a logjam for the Nos. 2-4 seeds, jockeying for postseason placement with Milwaukee and Philadelphia. That meant all of the Celtics’ regulars were playing against the Grizzlies’ reserves.

And the Memphis makeshift lineup couldn’t keep pace with the Celtics’ regular rotation.

The Celtics steadily built the lead in the first half by shooting 63%, including connecting on 11 of 22 from outside the arc. That, coupled with Memphis struggling at 34% provide the Celtics with a 72-49 lead at intermission — the most points given up by the Grizzlies in a first half this season.

The Celtics continued to maintain the lead in the third period, leading 104-79 as Boston coach Ime Udoka sat the starters for the final quarter.

TIP-INS:

Celtics: Nik Stauskas missed his fourth game with a right ankle sprain. … Tatum had 14 points in the first quarter.He converted a four-point play late in the first half. … The 72 points scored in the first half, matched the most scored by Boston in a first half this season. The Celtics also had 72 against Minnesota on March 27. … C Daniel Theis had 11 points and matched his season-high in rebounds with 10, the fourth time he has reached that mark.

Grizzlies: G Desmond Bane set a franchise record for free throw shooting percentage at 90.4. The previous record was by O.J. Mayo in 2008-09 campaign. … The injury list included Steven Adams (left ankle soreness), Dillon Brooks (right hip soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. (left thigh soreness), Tyus Jones (left hand soreness) and Ja Morant (management of right knee soreness). …Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke were listed as questionable, and while not ruled out, they did not play.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Two indicted in connection with killing of couple taking son to court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men have been indicted in connection with the slaying of a couple who were killed as they were preparing to take their son to court to testify against a man who shot him earlier that year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Jaja Mani, also known as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Images and video from the storm’s impact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two pickups and a car appeared to be stuck in flash flooding Wednesday afternoon on the south end of downtown Memphis. Our cameras caught the action around 5:15 where Riverside Drive turns to Interstate 55, near the Channel 3 Drive exit ramp. Several men in one truck appeared to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, TN
State
Minnesota State
City
Boston, MA
City
Cleveland, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Memphis, TN
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Al Horford
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Nik Stauskas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Celtics#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Phoenix Suns#Nos
WREG

Grizzlies get T’Wolves to open NBA Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The NBA Playoffs in Memphis are set. The Timberwolves got 30 points from Anthony Edwards and 29 from DeAngelo Russell to knock off the Clippers 109-104 to win the Play-In Game for 7th in the West and send Minnesota to Memphis to open the playoffs. Making the win over L.A. even more […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Holly Springs, MS hit with damage, outages after storms

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Residents of Holly Springs are cleaning up after severe weather tore through their community Wednesday evening. Thomas Passons says a tree on Walthall Road was hit by lightning and fell across the road ripping down power lines. “About five seconds after I started looking out the front door, just a giant […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a teenage girl at a Hickory Hill apartment complex. Memphis Police responded to the shooting at the Cedar Run Apartments in Hickory Hill on April 4. The 13-year-old victim, identified as Mary Wallace, was found unresponsive outside an apartment. She was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Damage, outages widespread after storms slam Alcorn County

CORINTH, Miss.– Wednesday’s storm left its mark across Alcorn County, but most dramatically in Corinth, where high winds ripped away roofing and brought trees and power lines down. “By the grace of god she’s alive. There’s one, little bitty hole that she was in. Everything else was on top of her,” said Johnny Harris. Johnny […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WREG

Strong storms slam DeSoto County community

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Strong storms swept across DeSoto County and left behind a trail of destruction Wednesday. Just a few hours ago, the heavy rain was weighing down on this community that just can’t seem to catch a break from severe weather. Strong winds downed tree limbs that took off part of the roof of the Hernando Masonic Lodge. Lodge […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WWL-TV

Victory over Clippers sends Timberwolves to Game 1 of the NBA playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell came through with a steady stream of clutch makes. Patrick Beverley supplied the intensity in an emotional triumph over his former team. The Minnesota Timberwolves proved they belong in the playoffs, and that is exactly where this franchise is headed. Edwards and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WREG

National Weather Service confirms four EF-1 tornadoes in Arkansas so far

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that four EF-1 tornadoes hit Arkansas Monday. One tornado touched down in Bloomer in Sebastian County, uprooting trees and snapping tree limbs in a wooded area near Fort Chaffe. Another tornado affected Charleston in Franklin County, leaving homes damaged and trees uprooted. A third tornado […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy