Chicago, IL

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Drives in four runs

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and a walk in Sunday's 10-1...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Absence not injury related

Senzel's absence from the lineup Thursday is not related to injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Senzel collided with Tommy Pham in the outfield and has been out the lineup for each of the last games. However, the Reds have not announced an injury and manager David Bell confirmed that Senzel's absence is not related to a health issue. Jake Fraley will draw the start in center field Thursday in Senzel's absence, while Colin Moran will enter the lineup as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Recalled by Minnesota

Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Larnach was unable to make the Twins' Opening Day roster this year, and he hit .105 with two RBI and a run in five appearances with St. Paul to begin the season. However, the 25-year-old will now join the major-league club to provide outfield depth after Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Castillo: Another step towards return

Castillo (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Castillo threw a bullpen session Tuesday and responded well, so he'll now progress to the next step of his throwing program. Assuming he continues to pitch without pain, Castillo should go on a rehab assignment soon and could return by late April or early May.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Nearing rehab assignment

Acuna (knee) could begin a rehab assignment as early as April 18, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna has been projected to return in late April, initially serving as the team's designated hitter. He seemingly remains on track with that timeline, particularly because his rehab assignment could be relatively short if he is not immediately playing in the outfield. Eddie Rosario or Adam Duvall could be at risk to lose playing time upon Acuna's return.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Minor: Suffers setback

Minor (shoulder) reported shoulder soreness after his rehab outing with Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Minor struggled in the appearance, though that alone was not particularly alarming considering he did not appear in any spring training games. News of a setback is more concerning, and the end result could mean his return from the injured list is delayed. Minor's continued absence should increase the chances of Nick Lodolo remaining in the rotation.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Recalled from Triple-A

Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. With both Lucas Giolito (abdomen) and AJ Pollock (hamstring) being placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Lambert was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to fill a roster spot. The 27-year-old has had short stints in the MLB in the past couple seasons, starting three games and appearing in six total contests between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Overall, he has produced a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP while walking six and striking out 12 batters over 15 innings. With Giolito on the shelf, Lambert could be asked to make a spot start or two while with the big-league club for the time being.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Unavailable due to ailment

Manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez is feeling under the weather and isn't at the park for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Astros are also missing a few coaches due to the ailment going around the clubhouse. Alvarez should be considered day-to-day, and...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Set to sit Thursday

Manager Tony La Russa said Harrison (back) will be held out of the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Harrison was pulled from Wednesday's contest due to lower-back stiffness and will sit out Thursday, though La Russa also indicated he could be convinced to include the veteran infielder in the starting nine. Regardless, it doesn't appear to be a serious injury for Harrison, and he should rejoin the lineup within a couple days if he is indeed out Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Blows save chance

Bard (1-0) allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning to blow the save, though he also was awarded a win, Monday against Texas. Bard entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead. He retired the first two batters he faced but allowed a pinch-hit solo home run to Willie Calhoun to blow his first save of the season. The Colorado offense picked him up one inning later, so Bard did manage to secure a win despite the stumble. Though early, Bard has been used in each of the Rockies' save situations to this point in the campaign, so he appears to be the preferred closer.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA

