ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Ryan Suter: Records pair of helpers

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Suter notched two assists, including one on the power play, and two blocked shots in Sunday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Explodes for five points

MacKinnon scored a hat trick, added two assists, fired six shots on goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings. MacKinnon was right at the heart of the Avalanche's season-high scoring eruption. One each of his goals and assists came on the power play as he extended his point streak to five games (seven tallies, five assists). The superstar center is up to 29 goals, 82 points (27 on the power play), 268 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 57 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Blows save chance

Bard (1-0) allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning to blow the save, though he also was awarded a win, Monday against Texas. Bard entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead. He retired the first two batters he faced but allowed a pinch-hit solo home run to Willie Calhoun to blow his first save of the season. The Colorado offense picked him up one inning later, so Bard did manage to secure a win despite the stumble. Though early, Bard has been used in each of the Rockies' save situations to this point in the campaign, so he appears to be the preferred closer.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Suter
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Nearing rehab assignment

Acuna (knee) could begin a rehab assignment as early as April 18, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna has been projected to return in late April, initially serving as the team's designated hitter. He seemingly remains on track with that timeline, particularly because his rehab assignment could be relatively short if he is not immediately playing in the outfield. Eddie Rosario or Adam Duvall could be at risk to lose playing time upon Acuna's return.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not starting Tuesday

Molina will sit Tuesday against the Royals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Molina had been scheduled to sit Monday against the Pirates, but that game wound up getting rained out. He'll wind up getting two days off in a row, as Andrew Knizner is again scheduled for his season debut Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Thursday

Dickerson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Even though right-hander Brandon Woodruff is on the mound for the Brewers on Thursday, Dickerson will take a seat after going 1-for-8 with an RBI and two strikeouts in his first two appearances of the season. Albert Pujols will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helpers
CBS Sports

Braves' Jacob Webb: DFA'd by Atlanta

Webb was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Webb failed to make the Opening Day roster and has now lost his spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster. The 28-year-old had a 1.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB over 32.1 innings during 2019, but he had a 4.19 ERA and 1.51 WHIP last year. Atlanta selected the contract of Jackson Stephens in a corresponding move.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy