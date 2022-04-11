ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice delayed appears to be justice denied

By Robert Schwaninger
"The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law -- whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy” said Attorney General Merrick Garland a few months ago.

Merrick Garland’s stated commitment sounded noble at the time, but as months pass without much noticeable action against alleged ringleaders, Garland’s statement rings hollow.  It now looks like Justice delayed will be justice denied.

The January 6 Committee has interviewed over 800 witnesses and reviewed tens of thousands of documents, emails, cellphone records, and archived information, Yet, there is little evidence that the Justice Department has spent much effort investigating possible participation in the insurrection by elected officials

Given the nature of the crimes and the identities of the most culpable, Garland should install a special prosecutor, working in cooperation with the January 6 Committee, to bring to justice those who wished violent harm on democracy and the rule of law.

Vexing is the Justice Department’s failure to take all prosecutorial steps against Mark Meadows or Stephen Bannon or Michael Flynn or anyone pleading the 5th before the January 6 Committee.  By pleading the 5th, those persons have stated, in effect, that they believe their actions were criminal, so one might reasonably expect further criminal investigations.

In some cases no investigation is even necessary. Stephen Bannon’s refusal to abide by a subpoena and testify is clearly criminal contempt.  So is Mark Meadows’ refusal particularly in view of his participation in the January 6th attempted coup. Had the DOJ acted swiftly, Bannon and Meadows would be spending time negotiating plea deals rather than book deals.

So what’s the holdup?

Legal experts have posited that Garland may view each of the cases as difficult to win because of competing facts or nuances regarding the law. Others believe that Garland is highly reluctant to be the first Attorney General to arrest and prosecute a former President, which is a likely byproduct of prosecutions of others.  This is particularly true when one of the defenses is likely to be, “I was only following orders”.

Meanwhile the DOJ’s response is crickets chirping, rather than criminal investigations and arrests.  But some of the possible criminal prosecutions would be easy to bring and prove.

The fake GOP electors who committed fraud while posing as bona fide electors in the plot to nullify the election, signed their names to those odious documents.  The Attorney General requires nothing more than copies of those documents to bring indictments against each of the participants, and the outcome is nearly certain.  Each would be found criminally liable.

Donald Trump’s numerous efforts to criminally affect the outcome of a fair and open election are known.  The identities of many persons who assisted, conspired, and acted on Trump’s behalf are also known.  All have risked criminal prosecution, but with Garland’s inattention it appears that the risk is minimal.

Finally there is the real possibility that members of Congress conspired to undermine unlawfully the transfer of power by promulgating the myth that the election was tainted.  Their malicious participation in fomenting greater doubt in the minds of the American public deserves sanctions if not criminal prosecution.

The further thumbing of noses by those GOP liars, who excused or defended the insurrectionists who injured or killed 140 members of the Capitol police, is salt poured on those officers’ wounds that the Justice Department could help heal by doing its job.

Whether Garland intended or not to be a participant in the rapid erosion of accountability for elected persons’ participation in the insurrection is becoming moot.  The Justice Department’s failure to enforce the law against anyone other than the poor fools who foolishly believed the lies of Donald Trump and stormed the Capitol, supports a scary conclusion that the DOJ is helping to create a class of persons effectively above the law.

That consequence is as unAmerican as the insurrection itself and frightening to consider.  Attorney General Garland must do something to restore America’s faith in equal justice that has taken such a beating by Donald Trump’s criminally unpatriotic use of lies, pardons and abuse of power.

To do nothing is to sweep the repugnant acts of January 6th under an administrative rug and to doom to the dustbin the hopes of true freedom that can only be realized when all persons are treated equally under the law.

Robert Schwaninger lives in Alton and can be reached at rhschwaninger@gmail.com

Comments / 0

