Masters 2022: Matthew McConaughey Reacts To Fellow Longhorn Scottie Scheffler’s Win

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Like the rest of Longhorn Nation, Matthew McConaughey has been celebrating Scottie Scheffler winning the Masters tournament. The actor celebrates all things Texas Longhorns. From football to basketball and even professional golf. If the Longhorns’ academic team had some success, I think McConaughey would post about it.

It was a historic moment as the 25-year-old fought off late charges from Rory McIlroy and his pairing partner, Cameron Smith. He had the lead coming into the day and was able to expand that lead and secure the win. It was an impressive showing and one that caught the eye of the award-winning thespian.

Of course, Matthew McConaughey is going to send a message out Now, McConaughey’s message to Scheffler begs this excellent question. From Outsider’s Wes Blankenship:

Now, wordplay aside, the win was a big one and capped off a run of wins that the No. 1 golfer in the world has been on lately. While the week started out focused on Tiger Woods and the will he won’t he of competing, by the end of it, it was all about the Texas golfer. He became the sixth youngest to win a green jacket and solidified himself in golf history.

Scheffler was sitting at -9, three strokes up on second-placed Smith. He maintained his score at -10 for most of the fourth and final round of the tournament. Smith made multiple comeback attempts and threatened to take the lead a few times. However, by the time the pairing got up to the 11th hole, it was shaky going for the Aussie and his mullet. Scheffler, meanwhile, kept his cool and made the shots he had to make.

McIlroy finished the day with an insane -8 for the last round in a comeback attempt.

Matthew McConaughey Congratulates Scottie Scheffler After Masters

There was a lot of pressure on Scottie Scheffler in the Masters today but now, like Matthew McConaughey says, it’s “alright, alright, alright.” However, Smith and McIlroy made different parts of the round interesting. While Smith fell off after the 11th hole, McIlroy had the best round of the tournament by going -8 on the day. He finished -7 for the tournament and made it so Scheffler couldn’t relax.

Knowing that he had to maintain his -10 score at the very least, Scheffler was the epitome of calm and skill. He hit the shots he needed to hit. Kept his head down and made the most of his opportunities. It didn’t matter that the other guy had a great mullet and all the fan support online. Then, it didn’t matter when the Irish golfer with all the experience and momentum made his late run, either.

A tradition unlike any other…

