(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is awarding more than $8 million to help make it safer for students to walk and bike to school. "Safe routes to school" is an international program to help improve safety and reduce traffic congestion around schools. The money will go to planning assistance grants, boosting existing local programs and infrastructure including adding sidewalks, trails, crosswalk markings and other traffic control devices.

RED WING, MN ・ 22 DAYS AGO