Upcoming Easter egg hunts in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several Easter Egg Hunts will take place next weekend and there’s even one just for the adults.
- Gulf Coast State College SGA Easter Egg Hunt
- Friday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Located at the GCSC intramural field
- Over 10,000 eggs, a selfie station with the Easter Bunny and fun prizes
- St. Andrews Underwater Egg Hunt
- Saturday, April 16
- Hosted by the Panama City Dive Club
- Located at the St. Andrews Jetties
- 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Registration
- 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Event rules and safety briefing
- 10:45 a.m – 11:00 a.m. Gear Up
- 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. Egg Hunt
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Awards
- Adult Easter Egg Hunt
- Saturday, April 16 3:00 p.m.
- Prizes for grownups include beers and snacks from History Class and El Weirdo, special offers on tattoos, car washes, merchandise and other great items from local businesses.
- These prizes are not kid-friendly and this egg hunt is for the adults only.
- Located in the grassy field next to Bayou Joe’s in Panama City.
- Panama City Beach Egg Hunt
- Saturday, April 16 3:00 p.m.
- Kids will be able to hunt for 25,000 eggs. There will be prizes and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny
- Frank Brown Park
- Mexico Beach Easter Egg Hunt
- Saturday, April 16 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- First Annual Egg Hunt Sponsored by Mexico Beach Sweets
- Located at Under the Palms Park
- Kids ages 0-10 will have the chance to hunt for more than 3,000 eggs.
- The Easter Bunny will be there for free photos and Mexico Beach will provide food
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0