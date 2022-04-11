ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Upcoming Easter egg hunts in Bay County

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I27zA_0f5KpWjP00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several Easter Egg Hunts will take place next weekend and there’s even one just for the adults.

  • Gulf Coast State College SGA Easter Egg Hunt
    • Friday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Located at the GCSC intramural field
    • Over 10,000 eggs, a selfie station with the Easter Bunny and fun prizes
  • St. Andrews Underwater Egg Hunt
    • Saturday, April 16
    • Hosted by the Panama City Dive Club
    • Located at the St. Andrews Jetties
    • 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Registration
    • 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Event rules and safety briefing
    • 10:45 a.m – 11:00 a.m. Gear Up
    • 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. Egg Hunt
    • 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Awards
  • Adult Easter Egg Hunt
    • Saturday, April 16 3:00 p.m.
    • Prizes for grownups include beers and snacks from History Class and El Weirdo, special offers on tattoos, car washes, merchandise and other great items from local businesses.
    • These prizes are not kid-friendly and this egg hunt is for the adults only.
    • Located in the grassy field next to Bayou Joe’s in Panama City.
  • Panama City Beach Egg Hunt
    • Saturday, April 16 3:00 p.m.
    • Kids will be able to hunt for 25,000 eggs. There will be prizes and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny
    • Frank Brown Park
  • Mexico Beach Easter Egg Hunt
    • Saturday, April 16 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • First Annual Egg Hunt Sponsored by Mexico Beach Sweets
    • Located at Under the Palms Park
    • Kids ages 0-10 will have the chance to hunt for more than 3,000 eggs.
    • The Easter Bunny will be there for free photos and Mexico Beach will provide food
