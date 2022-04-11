ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Long Duration Winter Event Likely to Impact Lakes Area

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The National Weather Service says a long duration winter event will impact the Lakes Area this week. The impacts will vary across...

lakesarearadio.net

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Winter weather is back, but not for long

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we swapped spring storms for winter weather while you were sleeping, and snow continues to fall this morning. Several inches have accumulated, mostly on grassy areas but roads are slushy northwest of Wichita, and another inch or two is possible through mid-morning before we dry-out by noon.
WICHITA, KS
13 WHAM

Winter visits Rochester area Sunday and Monday

Wonderful spring-like temperatures teased us Thursday afternoon. Just enough sunshine to get us near 60 in Rochester and well into the 60s in the valleys south of Monroe County. Thursday night, cooler air and more clouds are in the forecast. We will be cloudy and cooler for Friday. Major changes...
ROCHESTER, NY
WSVN-TV

WINTER-LIKE TEMPS IN SPRING

Hopefully everyone had a great work week! The weekend is right around the corner and we can expect some big weather changes across our area. We ended the work week with above average temperatures and low rain chances while humidity levels continue to rise throughout the week. And this morning may have been one of the warmest temperatures of all as some spots in South Florida remained near 80°,…until the front came through, that is!. Then the front moved in and winds veered out of the NW, dropping our temperatures 10° within the course of an hour. Unfortunately clouds will take some time to clear.
FLORIDA STATE
WNAW

The Berkshires Will Feel Like Fall on Saturday and Winter on Sunday

Spring weekend weather seems more and more important than a winter weekend’s forecast. During the winter months, there aren't many outdoor activities going on outside. Maybe a little bit of skiing, snowmobiling, or maybe a trip to a couple of towns over to visit grandma. We know it will be cold and if the weather is crappy outside, we just stay inside and watch Netflix.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
yourerie

Winter claps back, cold and lake snow coming

Erie, PA (WJET) – Get ready for much colder air for the weekend and even into early next week. Temps will only be in the 30s on Saturday with light rain and wet snow showers around. A cold front will sweep through late Saturday and as the colder air...
ERIE, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 02:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches of heavy wet snow above 7000 feet with locally higher amounts along the Sierra Crest in Alpine and Mono Counties. Below 7000 feet, prepare for wet roads and a mix of rain and snow with accumulations less than 4 inches on non-paved and elevated surfaces. Sierra ridge winds gusting near 80 mph through this morning. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. * WHEN...Through 8 PM PDT This Evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on wet and/or snow covered road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of thunderstorms Monday, lightning poses a risk to ski lift operations.
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Detroit#Kdlm
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Mitigate the impact of flooding in rural areas

DEVILS LAKE - National Weather Service flood forecast is for moderate snowmelt flooding somewhat above long-term historical averages across the Red River and Devils Lake Basin. This may cause flooding in some rural areas. Now is the time to prepare before water accumulates on the farmstead or to observe water ponding and where it flows to plan strategies that reduce future problems.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
MIX 108

Minnesota Residents Are Asked Not To Feed Birds This Spring

For bird lovers, this may be a big ask, but it is crucial to help protect songbirds. Dr. Victoria Hall The Raptor Center’s Executive Director and Veterinary Epidemiologist at the University Of Minnesota have issued a plea via their Facebook Page. She is asking people not to feed wild birds this spring or set up birdbaths in order to try and curb the spread of bird flu.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy