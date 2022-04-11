LoveLikeJJ makes Easter baskets for kids in need

Find out how to make these transformative handles using basket strips and ribbon, which mean you can turn anything into an Easter basket this year. Why stick to traditional Easter baskets alone when decorating for the holiday? Instead, let the springtime staples inform your tabletop centerpieces by making a few vessels complete with basket-inspired handles. To get stated, fill a serving bowl, planter, or compote with soil, moss, and spring blooms. Then, grab a few flexible wooden strips used for basket-weaving. Cut them to length (ours measure 40 inches), cover one side with double-sided tape, and adhere a ribbon of the same width. Flip it over and repeat, then bend it into an arc and stick it into the moss, securing it to the container's sides with removable adhesive dots (which peel right off post-holiday). Knot extra ribbon on one side, and you've created a masterpiece of a centerpiece.

LIFESTYLE ・ 23 DAYS AGO