Animals

How to Become a Successful Bird Photography

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBird photography is not an easy genre in which to find success; it takes a fair amount of both specialized equipment and knowledge (a lot of which is outside photography) along with a lot of time, patience, and effort to find success. This great...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Fstoppers

How to Find the Best Landscape Photography Locations

Part of becoming a successful landscape photographer is knowing how to find worthwhile locations to take your camera to. And while learning settings and editing are pretty well codified, location scouting can be a bit more difficult to master. This great video tutorial will show you a professional landscape photographer's thought process in choosing locations and how you can find those golden spots for compelling images.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Save a Landscape Photograph With a Black and White Edit

For the most part, a landscape photo is not finished once you press the shutter, as half of the image-making process is in the direction you decide to take the edit. Sometimes, if you are looking at an image you know has potential but you can't figure out to do with it, you should consider turning it into a black and white photo. This great video tutorial makes a case for why and shows you some techniques to do so.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Tips for Ensuring Your Photography Is Improving

Being self-critical is too easy or too hard, but in both cases, it can be difficult to be effective with it. In this video, Nigel Danson takes you on a shoot and discusses some of the ways he ensures his photography is improving. Nigel Danson is a fantastic photographer and...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
#Birds
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
Fstoppers

Learn How These Fantastic Portraits Were Lit and Shot

Portrait lighting is about a lot more than simply creating a technically balanced image of your subject; it is your chance to exercise your creativity and show off your subject in a compelling and interesting fashion. If you would like to improve your own portrait photography, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you how one photographer lit and shot a set of portraits using several lights and modifiers.
PHOTOGRAPHY
101.5 WPDH

I Completely Eliminated Squirrels From My Feeder, You Can Too

Hudson Valley squirrels are some of the most persistent creatures on earth, but I've finally discovered the key to eliminating them from our birdfeeder, and you can too. I've been at war with squirrels for over two decades. Ever since my wife and I moved into our home, we've been fascinated by the wildlife in our backyard. Our birdfeeder is a hotbed of activity all year long, with a mind-boggling number of bird species coming to visit on a daily basis.
HUDSON, NY
1070 KHMO-AM

Video Proves Why It’s Hard to Fish When You’re a Farmer

If you're a parent, you realize it's hard to get alone time. It's kind of the same when you're a farmer trying to fish as a new video share proves. This fun YouTube short was just dropped today. There's no location given, but this sure looks like our neck of the woods and I don't know any of our farmers who can't identify.
AGRICULTURE
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Fstoppers

First Attempt with In The Round

18-55mm lens (just my kit lens) Here is my first try with the Ventosa "In The Round" technique. Since it was just a timid first try, I only traveled halfway around the tree, only shot 12 images, and only used a kit lens. For processing, I used Photoshop and Alan's guide (https://www.alanbrownphotography.com/a-personal-guide-to-the-ventosa-tec..., which, by the way, is extremely helpful). I performed initial edits of the colors, light, texture, etc using Camera Raw; then I opened all images as layers in Photoshop. The rest of the process was just reducing each layer's opacity by 8% and aligning the trunks. After merging the layers, I did a little dodging and burning as well as a crop of the edges.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Why Every Photographer Should Try This Camera Setting

Whether you’re using full auto, aperture priority, shutter speed priority, or manual mode, there’s a setting that could make your life easier. Here’s why it could be useful to almost every photographer out there. For an embarrassingly large chunk of my camera-wielding history, I shot fully manual,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Phys.org

Allow me to introduce myself: Squirrels use rattle calls to identify themselves

As a scientist who studies squirrel behavior, one of the most common questions I am asked is: "How do I get them out of my yard?" It's not as easy being a squirrel as you might think. They live a relatively solitary life guarding hard-won food stores to survive the tough winters here in Canada. The behavior that my students and I are most interested in is how these squirrels use sounds, or what we refer to as vocal communication, to help them make it through this tough life.
ANIMALS
makeuseof.com

7 Common Product Photography Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)

As you become more advanced in photography, you might begin thinking about ways to monetize your craft. Luckily, there are multiple ways you can do this; client work is one of the most common initial routes. Many client projects involve taking photos of products, such as headphones and sneakers. You...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Q97.9

Spring is Here: Hummingbirds Migrating Back to New England

We've technically been in spring for a few weeks now, but it seemed like the nature around us had yet to show signs of life...that is, until recent days. Now, flowers are slowly starting to bloom, and we're starting to see pops of color again. Before you know it, the trees will follow suit, and New England will once again be lush and green.
ANIMALS
Fstoppers

Dozens of Images in Two

These are the result of too much free time. #1 is a combination of a dozen or so frames shot while walking directly toward this tree. I merged them as layers in Photoshop and had Photoshop auto-align the layers. It appears to me that the software adjusted the frame size so the tree is almost the same size in each layer. In effect, this is a single image approximation of Hitchcock's much-imitated "dolly shot" from "Vertigo."
PHOTOGRAPHY
107.5 Zoo FM

Ground Squirrel Emerges to Welcome Migrating Birds

After hibernating about nine months, the Columbian Ground Squirrels in Montana are waking up and climbing out of their underground dens. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal saw one near the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge this week. The adult males come to the surface first and they start...
MONTANA STATE
The Albany Herald

Talking turkey: Tips for going after a gobbler

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Are you among the thousands headed to the woods in search of Ole’ Tom Turkey this spring? Before going, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division encourages all hunters to take time to review important turkey hunting safety tips. “Practicing safe firearms...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA

