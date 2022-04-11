How to Become a Successful Bird Photography

18-55mm lens (just my kit lens) Here is my first try with the Ventosa "In The Round" technique. Since it was just a timid first try, I only traveled halfway around the tree, only shot 12 images, and only used a kit lens. For processing, I used Photoshop and Alan's guide (https://www.alanbrownphotography.com/a-personal-guide-to-the-ventosa-tec..., which, by the way, is extremely helpful). I performed initial edits of the colors, light, texture, etc using Camera Raw; then I opened all images as layers in Photoshop. The rest of the process was just reducing each layer's opacity by 8% and aligning the trunks. After merging the layers, I did a little dodging and burning as well as a crop of the edges.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO