Holly Springs, NC

21-year-old woman dies after car flips in crash along US 1 near Holly Springs

By Rodney Overton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A young woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Wake County, officials said. The wreck was reported just...

Tara Crowder
3d ago

The sad part is that the drivers side of the car was least impacted and nearly untouched looking. The young lady likely would’ve survived had she been wearing a seatbelt. Incredibly sad.. definitely thinking of her family during this extremely difficult and painful time

