ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BOJ cuts view on most Japan regions, warns on Ukraine impact

By Leika Kihara
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.

The downgrade highlights a growing concern among policymakers over the pain from rising commodity costs, and raises the chance that the central bank will cut its growth forecasts in fresh projections due this month.

"There's very high uncertainty on how developments in Ukraine could affect Japan's economy and prices," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a meeting of the bank's branch managers.

A senior BOJ official also warned on Monday that excessive volatility in yen moves could hurt businesses, signalling the bank's alarm over the currency's slide to its lowest level against the dollar since 2015.

In a quarterly report analysing regional Japanese economies, the central bank offered a bleaker view than in January for eight of the country's nine regions as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and lingering supply constraints hit growth.

Of the total, five regions saw a rebound in their economies "level off" or "slow", the report said. That was a bleaker view than the BOJ's current assessment of the national economy that it was "picking up as a trend".

Rising raw material costs, driven by the war in Ukraine, are squeezing corporate profits and pushing up living costs for households, casting doubt on the BOJ's view that the economy is headed for a moderate recovery, analysts say.

The yen's recent declines, while giving a boost to Japan's exports, are also inflating import costs and adding pain to the resource-poor economy, they say.

"A further rise in commodity costs could hurt consumption, corporate profits and capital expenditure," said Hirohide Kouguchi, who heads the BOJ's Osaka branch. His office oversees the Kansai region of western Japan, home to electronic manufacturers such as Panasonic (6752.T).

While the weak yen is generally beneficial for the Kansai region, it is among factors pushing up import costs, he said.

"There's also a risk (the Ukraine crisis) could heighten volatility in financial markets, including currency moves, and hurt business sentiment," Kouguchi said.

The BOJ's regional report will be among factors the central bank will scrutinise when releasing fresh quarterly growth and inflation projections at its next policy meeting on April 27-28.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Sam Holmes and Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

BOJ keeps huge stimulus, cautious tone as Ukraine crisis clouds outlook

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Friday and warned of heightening risks to a fragile economic recovery from the Ukraine crisis, reinforcing expectations it will remain an outlier in the global shift towards tighter monetary policy. Rising fuel and commodity prices blamed...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#The Bank Of Japan#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

BOJ policymaker warns of prolonged inflation due to Ukraine war

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan may see consumer inflation creep up and stay near the central bank's 2% target for a prolonged period if the war in Ukraine continues to drive commodity prices higher, Bank of Japan policymaker Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday. As such inflation will be driven...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BOJ's Kuroda repeats view weak yen benefits Japan's economy

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday reiterated his view a weak yen benefits the economy as a whole, brushing aside concern the currency's slide to multi-year lows could do more harm than good to the resource-poor, import-reliant country. Due to structural changes in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's lower house approves govt's two nominees for BOJ board

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s lower house of parliament on Thursday approved the government’s nominees to replace two policymakers who will retire from the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) board in July, all but sealing full approval for the appointments in the legislature. Hajime Takata, a private...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BOJ keeps policy steady, warns of uncertainty over Ukraine crisis fallout

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Friday and warned of "very high uncertainty" over the economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis, signalling its resolve to keep monetary policy ultra-loose for the time being. As widely expected, the central bank kept unchanged its...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy