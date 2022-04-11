Winter Storm Watch issued for Dickey, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT FRIDAY REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1025 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated an ice jam. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly near the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Allagash, Dickey, Allagash Township and Saint Francis. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
