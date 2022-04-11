ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, ND

Winter Storm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dunn by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible heavy snow and blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...North central North Dakota through the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured objects will be blown around.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip. org Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW THROUGH THIS MORNING .Widespread light to moderate snow will continue over the region this morning. The heaviest snowfall this morning will be focused from Denver south to the Palmer Divide and west into the foothills and another area of heavier snow from Limon to Akron and points east. Roads will be slushy and slick through late morning, especially in the foothills and over the Palmer Divide. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Denver, and Byers. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Yuma and Kit Carson Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations over 8 inches have already been observed in central Kit Carson county along Interstate 70. The same band of heavy snowfall extended into southern Yuma county where similar snowfall amounts are likely. This area could see another couple of inches of snow before the snowfall spreads further eastward this evening.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Richmond PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has developed across portions of the area, and may reduce visibilities to 1/2 mile or less at times. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. The fog should dissipate by 10 AM.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
#Winter Storm Watch#Adams Billings#Kidder#Renville#Slope#Stark#Wells Winter Storm
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Wet mountains, southern Sangre De Cristo mountains, Huerfano and Las Animas counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a heavy wet snow which when combined with strong winds may cause damage to trees and potential power outages. Visibility may drop to near zero at times due to heavy snow and blowing snow.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of one inch with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Gogebic counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Keweenaw counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Midlands of South Carolina and Central Savannah River area. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth and Rice Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the early morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, roads and highways could become partially snow packed, slushy, slick and hazardous.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with snow cover on roads and poor visibility. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Clay, Webster, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Webster; York FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 018, 064, 075, 076 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith and Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Burke, Caldwell, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 22:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Caldwell; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1010 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Marion, or 7 miles southeast of Lake James State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Glen Alpine and South Mountains State Park around 1020 PM EDT. Morganton around 1030 PM EDT. Valdese, Drexel, Rutherford College and Connelly Springs around 1040 PM EDT. Lenoir, Cajah`s Mountain, Gamewell, Sawmills and Hudson around 1050 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Collettsville, Oak Hill and Dysartsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches possible. North winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. The heaviest snow will occur from late Monday morning through early Monday evening * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes portions of I-25 between Raton and Raton Pass. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in near blizzard conditions. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The South Klondike Highway above 1000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Visibility will be very poor at times with blowing snow through Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Skagway will see rain through this evening when a mix of rain and snow develops toward Wednesday morning.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 007, 017, 018, 019, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086 AND 087 Relative humidity values have improved at most locations and winds have diminished significantly. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM CDT this evening.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Burke FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Avery, Burke, Caldwell and McDowell. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, especially along and just east of the spine of the Blue Ridge, where locally as much as 3 inches of rain will accumulate this evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Blowing Rock In Caldwell County, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, Linville Falls, Grandfather Mountain State Park, B.R. Parkway-Little Switzerland To Linville, Edgemont, Jonas Ridge, Pineola, Globe, Ashford, Upton and North Cove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BURKE COUNTY, NC

