Winter Storm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 22:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Caldwell; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1010 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Marion, or 7 miles southeast of Lake James State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Glen Alpine and South Mountains State Park around 1020 PM EDT. Morganton around 1030 PM EDT. Valdese, Drexel, Rutherford College and Connelly Springs around 1040 PM EDT. Lenoir, Cajah`s Mountain, Gamewell, Sawmills and Hudson around 1050 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Collettsville, Oak Hill and Dysartsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 22 DAYS AGO