A former University of Georgia football player has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Oconee County gas station clerk, authorities said Wednesday. Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, of Philadelphia, has been under investigation since early February, when ballistics evidence tied him to the death of 23-year-old Elijah James Wood, Oconee Sheriff James A. Hale said. Wood was shot at a RaceTrac on Hog Mountain Road outside of Watkinsville on March 19, 2021.

OCONEE COUNTY, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO