China’s consumer prices grew at fastest pace in three months in March

By Dow Jones Newswire
 4 days ago

BEIJING — China’s consumer prices grew at their fastest pace in three months in March as domestic supply-chain disruptions caused by stringent COVID-19 control measures, together with rising energy prices, pushed up the inflation, official data showed Monday.

China’s consumer price index increased 1.5% from a year earlier last month, up from 0.9% in February and higher than the 1.2% increase forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Food prices fell 1.5% from a year earlier, while non-food prices rose 2.2%. Among non-food products, the price of industrial consumer goods rose 1.1%, increasing 0.3% from the previous month, mainly driven by the rise in energy prices, said Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician with China’s statistics bureau.

CPI stayed flat on a monthly basis in March, compared with the 0.6% increase in February due to the decline in consumer demand after the Spring Festival, said the bureau.

The producer price index rose 8.3% from a year earlier in March, decelerating from an 8.8% increase in February, official data showed. That was the lowest level in 11 months, but higher than the 8.0% expected by economists polled by WSJ.

On a monthly basis, PPI ticked up 1.1% from the 0.6% increase in February as geopolitics and other factors continued to push up international commodity prices, driving up the prices of domestic oil, non-ferrous metals, and other related industries, the bureau said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

