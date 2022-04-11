ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Castaway Cove hiring more lifeguards ahead of opening

By Zach Verdea
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKycL_0f5KiR4J00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Not many businesses can only open for the summer and still strive every year.

“People always ask, what do you do this time of the year?” Castaway Cove General Manager Steve Vaughn said.

Unless you’re a water park.

“Yesterday we actually started filling up the water. We’ll have to start cleaning the pool but May it will be ready to go,” Vaughn said. “It’s like opening a new business every year.”

RELATED: Castaway Cove Waterpark hiring 300 employees

Vaughn says when that water starts filling up, they know the real work begins.

“Getting the water in is just a different around the park. Getting everybody excited about getting open, and it gets hectic all the way up until the day that we open, last-minute stuff,” Vaughn said.

Besides some painting and shaping up here and there, Castaway Cove Aquatics Manager Lisa Macha is gearing up this year’s batch of lifeguards.

“We’re in the water all day long,” Macha said. “Learning all of our water skills, compact jumps, rescues. Right now they’re working on spinal, how to control a spinal injury in the water and get them ready so we can board them.”

While still a little more than a month away from the May 15 opening date, they’d really like to surpass 2021’s number of lifeguards.

“So we had a few more guards and we’re still working on getting those applications in and those interviews going so we can have more classes. We do have another class at the end of the month so we’re hoping that’s a big one,” Macha said.

Something Macha and Vaughn are hoping Tuesday’s job fair can help solve.

“It’s important to us. We’re going to hire over 200 people for the summer so we’d like to get people in who like to work and get the training started,” Vaughn said.

Giving hundreds the opportunity to spend a summer in the sun by filling out an application and interviewing on the spot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the water park on April 12.

“By the end of the year, it’s really fun to watch almost how seasoned they are,” Macha said. “So the end of the season, it’s a long one and hot one but it’s a good one. We have fun.”

Click here for more information on the job fair.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

More Texoma schools switching to 4 day week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A growing trend in schools throughout the country looks to be making its way to school districts in Texoma. While several schools in Texoma are considering the four-day switch, Petrolia C.I.S.D. began a four-day school week starting in February, and Superintendent David Hedges said he’s already noticed positive effects on not […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Is employment in Wichita Falls on the rise?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The effects of the COVID pandemic continue to impact the economy and workplace in Wichita Falls and the nation. But two years after it began to cripple businesses and jobs, it appears to be having less and less effect. According to President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
News4Jax.com

Need a summer job? The city of Jacksonville is hiring lifeguards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re a strong swimmer who’s looking for a summer job, then look no further. The city of Jacksonville is hiring lifeguards to staff public pools over the summer, the city announced on Thursday. The starting pay for newly hired city lifeguards is $12 an hour.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
City
Cove, TX
KOLD-TV

Lifeguards needed to open seasonal pools in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we look ahead to warmer weather this week, preparations are underway to help keep Tucsonans cool and safe this summer. The city is looking to hire 170 lifeguards to staff seasonal city pools. Parks and Recreation Director Lara Hamwey said if they can’t...
TUCSON, AZ
Texoma's Homepage

Former Foot Locker manager accused of embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An embezzlement investigation at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store in 2019 results in an indictment three years later. The suspect, then store manager Julius Hastings, 26, is accused of stealing almost $48,000 from the store. Police were notified of four missing deposits in March of 2019 and an […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Water Park#Kfdx#Castaway Cove General#Castaway Cove Waterpark#Castaway Cove Aquatics
Texoma's Homepage

Woman who sat on mother in prayer indicted for manslaughter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman arrested by Burkburnett police in February for allegedly sitting on her mother until she suffocated has now been indicted for manslaughter. According to an obituary from November 2021, the deceased woman, Gloria Farmer, was the mother of the suspect, Gloria Jordan, and that Jordan was a pastor. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WIVB

Niagara Falls launches lifeguard hiring blitz

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time in two years, the City of Niagara Falls plans to open its pools and splash pads, June 30th. The city is on a hiring blitz, to ensure they have enough lifeguards to make it happen. Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WVNS

YMCA to hold lifeguard classes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you have always wanted to be a lifeguard, now is your chance! The YMCA will offer lifeguard pre-requisite classes for anyone looking to get their lifeguard certification. Classes are held on evenings and weekends. Students must attend all classes and pass both written and water skills tests. Registration is open […]
POLITICS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy