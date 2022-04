Natalie Buffett is the Dallas Cowboys WAG who has been creating a buzz simply by existing. Dak Prescott’s girlfriend recently had a luxurious birthday celebration that was attended by the quarterback that has the Internet both envious and in awe. The couple has also attracted social media for their jet-setting lifestyle and vacations, which has provoked curiosity about their relationship. Cowboys Nation wants to know more about who Natalie Buffett is. Long before she was dating an NFL pro, she had quite the Instagram following. We reveal more of that background in this Natalie Buffett wiki.

