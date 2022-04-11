ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alief Hastings High School senior launches apparel line at community event

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

It was like something straight out of fashion week, Alief Hastings senior David Oke launched his clothing line, Judy Apparels at RAD Barber.

"It all started off as a thought and here it is a reality," David said. "The designs just come off things that I've seen. Things that have helped me. Being great. Having peace with myself. Making money. Having God beside me."

The 17-year-old moved to Alief from Nigeria about 5 years ago. His mom, Remi Oke, was instrumental in the launch.

"Do it, that is the word in the house. Just do it. Whatever you want to be just do it. Alief supported him because they see the passion that he has." Remi Oke said.

David just qualified for the regional track meet in Shot Put & Discus.

On the football field he is a three star, two time 1st team all-district defensive end. He says he will approach his clothing line like he does his athletics, at 100% and with the support of the Alief community.

Alief Taylor quarterback Chase Jenkins was at the launch party for support.

"We're opponents on the field, but I had to come here and support him (David). I love what he does for the community," said Chase.

"Right now this is probably one of the biggest achievements in my life," said David.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC13 Houston

