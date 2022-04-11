Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Abbeville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Oconee River Basin...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * WHERE...Oconee River near Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, Minor flooding expands in the woodlands and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 280. A campground and a few out buildings begin to flood several miles south of Mount Vernon. Eleven homes in the Cherokee Sand Ridge subdivision are surrounded by water. Dead River Road becomes flooded and is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 7.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 16 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO