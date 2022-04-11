A look at the state of affordable housing in Charlotte

The City of Boise is looking to pick up some new affordable housing for its roster. On Tuesday, Boise City Council approved the purchase of a mobile home park near Shoshone Park at 2717 W. Malad Street in order, it says, to prevent the low-income residents from being displaced due to development. The agenda item did not disclose how many homes are on the site, but City Council Member Holli Woodings said there are “many” manufactured homes on the two-acre property. The Ada County Assessor lists 24 mobile homes on the site.

BOISE, ID ・ 24 DAYS AGO