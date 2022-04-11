ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Birthday Candles’ Review: Debra Messing Stars in a Scrumptious Broadway Production

By Ayanna Prescod
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
One minute you’re a teenager ready to “rebel against the universe,” then in the blink of an eye you’re a senior making peace with the life that was handed to you. That’s the short and sweet premise of Noah Haidle ’s buttery new drama, “Birthday Candles.” In the play, now having its New York premiere at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway , Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”, “Smash”) plays the protagonist Ernestine, methodically and graciously moving through the aging process and proving that the recipe to thrive is to simply survive.

The ingredients of this Roundabout Theatre Company production are equally measured. The impressive acting, practical set and tailored direction blend well to tell a story that could easily feel flat and predictable. Vivienne Benesch’s direction readily elevates Haidle’s script, exploring the emotional and unpredictable time-lapse tale of Ernestine’s birthdays over the course of 90 years.

The audience is introduced to a curious Ernestine on her 17th birthday. Set inside a cluttered farm-style kitchen, usefully designed by Christine Jones, Ernestine enters asking her mother (who’s preoccupied with gathering ingredients for the traditional homemade birthday cake), “Have I wasted my life?”

It’s not at all odd for Ernestine to be questioning life at this age: Many women are taught to plan their futures from the moment they turn 16. In this case, Ernestine’s mother Alice (Susannah Flood) responds exactly as one would expect: “You’re almost out of this house, Ernestine. Soon you’ll have a family.”

In preparation for that family, Alice hopes to leave behind the tradition of baking Ernestine’s birthday cake, a ritual that will soon be passed down from generation to generation. While Ernestine’s birthdays serve as the backdrop and timeline to this story, love, marriage, family, hurt, divorce — rinse and repeat — become this play’s recurring themes. The audience is welcomed in to experience the circle of life, death, baking and everything in between in an engaging series of déjà-vu experiences.

Many cast members turn in great performances. Messing and Enrico Colantoni (as the hilarious neighbor who is a part of Ernestine’s future) each play a single role, while the remaining cast– Flood, John Earl Jelks, Christopher Livingston and Crystal Finn — work as chameleons, blending into a number of age-transitioning characters.

Messing gives a believable performance as she gracefully moves through 17, 18, 39, 50, 70, 88 and 107 without ever leaving the stage. Flood shines in all three roles she plays, serving dry dramatic comedy as Madeline and a delicate youth as Ernie. Because of this story’s slow build, authentic physical interaction between the cast takes time to feel convincing. But eventually they click, especially during a touching moment when Ernestine’s dying daughter, Madeline, lovingly clutches her mother’s feet in need of support and reassurance. Another standout scene centers on Ernestine’s transition into caretaker of her now ex-husband, Matt (a transformative Jelks). Though their marriage had ended, she compassionately and tenderly nurses him through the frailty of old age.

“Birthday Candles” is the final production of Roundabout’s insightful 2021-22 Broadway season, which also included “ Caroline, or Change ” and “ Trouble in Mind .” Now, during the first theater season after the reopening of Broadway but still in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, many folks question life’s true meaning and wonder “What is my place in the universe?” This play feels like an offering, a true gift, a lesson on survival and a bold reminder to live each day with zest and adventure. Certainly, the icing on the cake is that we survived all the challenges of 2020 (and beyond) to enjoy this scrumptious production.

