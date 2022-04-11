76ers win without Embiid, Harden, earn No. 4 seed in East

Previous game: Clippers 11, Mets 5, Thursday at Huntington Park. Recap: Ike Freeman hit a pair of two-run homers as the Clippers ran away with an 11-5 win over the Syracuse Mets. Freeman's first long ball came in the third inning to put Columbus ahead 3-2. His second blast was part of a four-run seventh inning to give the Clippers their final margin of victory. Tobias Myers struck out seven through four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. Zach Draper (1-0) got the win despite giving up a three run homer to Mark Vientos in the fifth inning, the first allowed by a Columbus reliever this season. Eight batters recorded a hit and seven scored a run for Columbus, which won its fifth straight game since starting the season 1-3.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO