Austin, TX

Stuver perfect in net, Urruti scores; Austin beats Minnesota

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Maximiliano Urruti scored an all-important goal while Brad Stuver stopped two shots as Austin earned a 1-0 win Sunday over Minnesota United. Urruti's...

www.semoball.com

