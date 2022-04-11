ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Local firefighter leads mission to help search and rescue efforts in Ukraine

By Nia Watson
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVnBp_0f5Kf4Yw00

Right now a team of first responders is on their way to help with the search and rescue efforts in Ukraine.

One of them is a firefighter from San Diego County who helped make the mission possible.

"It's to help our fellow firefighters over there. That's what this is all about," said Eric Hille, an engineer with San Miguel Fire Rescue.

Since the war began, the House of Ukraine has received tons of donations from medical equipment and military gear to clothes and diapers, but not much has been for Ukrainian firefighters.

That's where Hille saw a chance to help.

“These are people that are on the frontlines that could have fled and they didn’t. They still stayed and kept their oath to protect their cities but nobody was sending them anything so that’s how this mission got started," he said.

Hille was able to collect 26 pallets of fire and rescue equipment that are now on a plane to the war-torn country.

“We’re sending what they call cutters, spreaders, rams, and power units," he said.

However, Hille said the first responders in Ukraine didn't know how to use some of the tools.

"So from there I said alright what would it take to get firefighters on a plane to escort it all over and that’s where we’re at now," Hille said.

With the help of fellow firefighters, Hille formed a team of eleven first responders to take part in what he calls Project Joint Guardian . Nine members are from the United States. One is from Germany and one is from Australia.

Once on the ground in Ukraine, they'll help train firefighters on how to use the donated equipment as well as with search and rescue efforts.

“We won’t really be working in areas I would say Russian forces will be close by but then again they are firing rockets indiscriminately," Hille said.

As a military veteran, Hille said he understands the risks. But he said to serve and protect is in his blood.

“That’s exactly what we’ve going to be doing over there... serving and protecting, and providing aid," Hille said.

Hille said he'll be in Ukraine for two weeks.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Rescue, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Veteran#Firefighters#The House Of Ukraine#Ukrainian#Project Joint Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy