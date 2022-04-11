Read full article on original website
LaVonne Nelson, 71, previously from Maryville, Missouri
Location:Blockton Community Center in Blockton, Iowa. Memorials:In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to either the Blockton Community Betterment Association with checks made payable to Blockton Betterment and mailed to Marci Friedman, 406 Oak Street, Blockton, IA 50836 or to the John Stoddard Cancer Center, 1221 Pleasant Street, Des Moines, IA 50309.
Margie Marie Conard, 98, Grant City, Missouri
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Hilah Jean Macrander, 80, Clearmont
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Memorials: Little Red School House, Clearmont, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Marilyn Sue Brokaw, age 85, formerly of Lenox
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Monday ~ November 21, 2022. Memorials:May be given in her name.
Brothers recognized for 40 years of service in Clarinda Police Department
(Clarinda) – Elections may have dominated the headlines Tuesday, but in Clarinda, November 8th also brought a major milestone for Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers – 40 years of service in the Clarinda Police Department. During the Clarinda City Council’s regular meeting Wednesday night, several police officers, public...
Darrel & Mavis Herzberg, 64, Villisca
Happy Anniversary to Darrel and Mavis Herzberg from Villisca. Today Nov. 9th they will be celebrating 64 years together. Wishing you all the best today and every day. Love your family.
Part of Clarinda under boil advisory
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents are advised of a boil advisory in the community. City officials say the advisory is for Garfield Street to the south side of the Highway 2/71 bypass between 8th and 10th Streets due to a water main break in the city. The advisory is in effect until further notice.
KMA Sports (Football): St. Mary's, Remsen 42 Lenox 20
Lenox's season ends with valiant effort in state semifinal. The Lenox Tigers gave top-ranked St. Mary's, Remsen their toughest test of the year, but couldn't overcome some red-zone miscues in a state semifinal loss Wednesday afternoon.
Clarinda alum Wedemeyer named to All-ARC Volleyball Team
(KMAland) -- Former Clarinda setter Taylor Wedemeyer was named to the American Rivers Conference First Team on Tuesday. Wedemeyer, now at Buena Vista, posted 9.53 assists and 0.44 aces per set. Wedemeyer was an honorable mention selection as a sophomore. View the full release from the ARC here.
Former Lamoni athlete Millslagle explains transformation to one of NAIA's best
(Lamoni) -- A former Lamoni athlete has turned into one of NAIA’s best high jumpers at Graceland University. Michael Millslagle recently represented the United States at the FISU America Games in Mexico, winning gold with a jump of 2.13 meters or 6-11.75. “It was basically the world championships for...
Lenox's season ends with valiant effort in state semifinal
(Cedar Falls) -- The Lenox Tigers gave top-ranked St. Mary's, Remsen their toughest test of the year, but couldn't overcome some red-zone miscues in a state semifinal loss Wednesday afternoon. Lenox -- making their first UNI-Dome appearance since 2010 -- held St. Mary's, Remsen to their lowest points total of...
Green Plains breaks ground on clean sugar expansion
(Shenandoah) -- Officials with Green Plains, Inc. have broken ground on a $50 million expansion to its Shenandoah facility. During an earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2022 Thursday, Green Plains CEO and President Todd Becker announced the progress on the company's first site for Clean Sugar Technology, or CST, patented by the Green Plains-owned Fluid Quip Technologies. CST produces low-cost dextrose and fructose through a dry milling technique and provides another product that the existing facility can produce. In Shenandoah, the project is estimated to add 12 new jobs. Even in the early stages, Becker says the installation is already generating interest.
Nishna Productions eyes Shen lot for housing
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are coming to the aid of Nishna Production's future housing needs. By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for November 22 at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property located at 300 Pine Street to Nishna Productions, Incorporated for $1,000. The sale is contingent upon the completion of an environmental review. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the agency hopes to construct a four-bedroom slab house at that location for clients.
5 Central Decatur players nab First Team All-District
(KMAland) -- Five Central Decatur football players were honored with First Team All-District nods on Monday. Sam Boothe (QB), Champ Walker (RB), Jack Scrivner (WR), Gage Kelley (OL) and Kale Rockhold (LB) were all Class 1A District 6 First Team choices. Scrivner was a unanimous pick by the district’s coaches.
Shenandoah announces K-8 Students of the Month for October
(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character. Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's October Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Holt County General Election Results
Holt County US Senator Votes Eric Schmitt 1,382 Trudy Busch Valentine 262 Jonathan Dine 20 Paul Venable 6 State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick 1,418 Alan Green 215 John A. Hartwig, Jr. 29 US Representative - District 6 Sam Graves 1,422 Henry Martin 204 Edward A. (Andy) Maidment 44 State Senator - District 12 Rusty Black 1,468 Michael J. Baumli 201 State Representative - District 1 Jeff Farnan 1,397 Jess Piper 267 Associate Circuit Judge Brian A. Tubbs 1,532 Presiding Commissioner Tom Bullock 1,500 First District Commissioner Richard E. Meyer 708 County Clerk Alice Derr 1,543 Circuit Clerk and Ex-Officio Recorder of Deeds Rebecca Monroe 1,499 County Treasurer Rebecca Thorngren 1,060 Darin Brock 581 Prosecuting Attorney Robert R. Shepherd 1,298 Collector of Revenue Cindy Wohlford 1,513 Judicial Retention - Zel M. Fischer Yes 1,267 No 269 Judicial Retention - Robin Ransom Yes 1,111 No 255 Judicial Retention - Alok Ahuja Yes 969 No 454 Judicial Retention - Karen King Mitchell Yes 963 No 450 Judicial Retention - Mark D. Pfeiffer Yes 997 No 412 Judicial Retention - Doug Thomson Yes 1,146 No 283 Constitutional Amendment 1 Yes 719 No 875 Constitutional Amendment 3 Yes 590 No 1,073 Constitutional Amendment 4 Yes 1,163 No 461 Constitutional Amendment 5 Yes 1,153 No 470 Constitutional Convention Yes 494 No 1,095 City of Oregon Local Use Tax Question Yes 167 No 141.
Community catalyst applicants await Shen council's decision
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council faces a major decision Tuesday evening. Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council must decide on one of two projects as the city's applicant to the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant program, which provides up to $100,000 in grant money for property owners seeking to renovate or demolish structures, or stimulate growth and reinvestment in the community. Council members tabled a decision two weeks ago after hearing from both applicants. Bri Sorensen plans to redevelop the bottom floor of 507 West Sheridan Avenue into an office for her law firm. Sorensen's plans also call for renovating the top floor into three apartment units. Tom Slater and his wife Haley own the former Mickey G's location at 515 and 517 West Sheridan. Slater plans a top to bottom renovation. His first stage is to shore up infrastructure for tenants living on the top floor. Stage two entails converting the storefronts into another apartment unit, plus space for two potential new businesses. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News both applicants will have one more opportunity to make their case before the council.
