(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council faces a major decision Tuesday evening. Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council must decide on one of two projects as the city's applicant to the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant program, which provides up to $100,000 in grant money for property owners seeking to renovate or demolish structures, or stimulate growth and reinvestment in the community. Council members tabled a decision two weeks ago after hearing from both applicants. Bri Sorensen plans to redevelop the bottom floor of 507 West Sheridan Avenue into an office for her law firm. Sorensen's plans also call for renovating the top floor into three apartment units. Tom Slater and his wife Haley own the former Mickey G's location at 515 and 517 West Sheridan. Slater plans a top to bottom renovation. His first stage is to shore up infrastructure for tenants living on the top floor. Stage two entails converting the storefronts into another apartment unit, plus space for two potential new businesses. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News both applicants will have one more opportunity to make their case before the council.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO