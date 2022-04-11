ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Students get their prom dreams come true

By Rafael Medina Robles
 4 days ago
A program at Paso Robles High School is collecting and donating prom dresses to students who otherwise may not have been able to afford one.

It's called "Cinderella's Closet" and has collected over 160 dresses from the community in two weeks.

Plaza Cleaners in Paso Robles has offered to dry clean and bag all of the dresses for free, and Bee's Blossom's in Atascadero is donating 10 corsages to students.

The Boutique opened after school on Friday, April 8, and stayed open through Saturday, April 9 so that students could select their dream outfits.

"It speaks for itself, we have students come in here and leave in tears because they're so happy," Paso Robles High School CTE Business teacher, BreAnne Cerda said. "It's been great and I cannot wait to see the dresses and see the students."

The program is planning to introduce male attire including tuxedos and shoes in the future.

Paso Robles' prom is scheduled for April 30.

