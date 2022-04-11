ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Toddler killed following collision at Lost Lake in Fresno County

By Peter Lopez
FOX26
FOX26
 4 days ago
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that killed a toddler Saturday around 6:45 p.m. at...

KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shoots mother and sister, kills father: FCSO

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a person they say shot and killed one, and injured two others on Friday in Selma. On Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Clarkson Avenue in Selma from which there had been reports of gunfire. When deputies arrived, they say they found […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in car-to-car shooting in Fresno, police say

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with confirmation from the Fresno Police Department that the victim has died from his injuries in the hospital following the shooting. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot and crashed his car into a home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

CHP: Fatal crash causes Highway 49 closures

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 49 near Grass Valley is closed due to a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The CHP said La Barr Meadows Drive is blocked and southbound traffic is being diverted off at McKnight Way.  Officials said the highway will be closed for an unknown duration of time.  […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KGET

Man killed in Sandra Drive shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed in south Bakersfield on Tuesday has been identified. Jaime Adam Espinoza, 32, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene at 7:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Sandra Drive, according to coroner’s officials. Police arrested Andres Arevalo, 26, on suspicion of murder and recovered a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man charged with murder, mutilation found competent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume against a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman last year and mutilating her body. Superior Court Judge Chad Louie ruled Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, is now competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment at a state hospital. In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including reports from […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

