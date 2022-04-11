ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WATCH: Patrick Beverley Gets Ejected In Bulls-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwGYx_0f5KccTK00

Patrick Beverley got ejected in Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Chicago Bulls at Target Center on Sunday, and during the game veteran point guard Patrick Beverley got ejected.

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament, while the Bulls are the sixth seed in the east and have clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend Go Viral At Timberwolves-Clippers Game

On Tuesday night, the first two play-in games for the NBA playoffs took place with two marquee matchups. In the early window, the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers to set up a date with the Boston Celtics. The second game of the night featured a battle between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Patrick Beverley
fadeawayworld.net

Since LeBron James Signed With The Lakers, More Than 30 Players Were Traded, Only 3 Players Were Landed, And 3 Second Round Picks

LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for 4 years now. During that time, he has had a very unique stint with the Lakers, experiencing the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. LeBron has won the NBA championship in Los Angeles but has also missed the playoffs on two occasions, and got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round for the only time in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Bleacher Report#Bulls#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
The Spun

Warriors Could Make Blockbuster Addition This Summer

Watch out, NBA. The Golden State Warriors will reportedly be on the hunt to make a blockbuster addition to their roster this summer. An anonymous Western Conference executive believes the Warriors are going to make a run after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is still in the first year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy