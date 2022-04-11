WATCH: Patrick Beverley Gets Ejected In Bulls-Timberwolves Game
Patrick Beverley got ejected in Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Chicago Bulls at Target Center on Sunday, and during the game veteran point guard Patrick Beverley got ejected.
The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament, while the Bulls are the sixth seed in the east and have clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs.
