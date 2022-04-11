Khloe Kardashian Says That Tristan Thompson Is “Not The Guy For Me”

Khloe Kardashian has had enough drama when it comes to love. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has spent years on-again and off-again with NBA player Tristan Thompson . The two got together in 2016 and the two seemed to be going strong, which she gushed about on the season 13 finale of KUWTK . She said at the time, “He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely. We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.” The couple went on to have daughter , True Thompson , in 2018.

But it certainly wasn’t smooth sailing. Tristan was caught cheating with multiple women during Khloe’s pregnancy and broke things off after 2 years. They tried to work things out in 2020, but broke up a year later, after it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols . And it looked like Khloe had finally had enough.

Now that she has likely had some time to reflect, she’s opening up about the relationship. As reported by Us Weekly , Khloe explained that she “did feel incredibly safe in the beginning” during an ABC Kardashians tell-all. Said Khloe, “I felt really good for a time.”

But Khloe added, “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth [to our now-3-year-old daughter, True ], and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

As for her current feelings on Tristan , she stated, “I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.” Khloe then confessed, “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe.”

And she plans to – just not right now. On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Khloe said about dating again, “I think we don’t need to rush it. I think we don’t need to rush it, and if something’s meant to be, it will be. Like … let’s just simmer. I love being a good mom and just work. Let’s have a minute.”

