ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday Night Forecast - April 10th, 2022

By Meteorologist Noah Bergren
wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracking multiple chances for strong-severe...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

Cold this weekend, with a freeze likely Sunday and Monday nights

The colder air that began to settle into Virginia on Friday will be here for a few days, making this an especially chilly weekend. Very cold air about 2 to 3 miles up in the atmosphere moves in Saturday. As a result, any morning sunshine will fade behind a cluster of clouds by early afternoon as gusty, cold winds increase from the west. A few small showers are likely to move through central Virginia in the afternoon, and while they will probably last less than half an hour, they will be heavy enough to leave you drenched if you are outside attending some of the festivals in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
sfbayca.com

Rain to fall across Bay Area Sunday night

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain across the Bay Area Sunday night and into Monday. The highest rain totals are expected along the central coast of the Bay Area. Some areas could see 1 to 1.5 inches of rain Sunday night into Monday with showers expected to continue into...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy