Sunday Night Forecast - April 10th, 2022

The colder air that began to settle into Virginia on Friday will be here for a few days, making this an especially chilly weekend. Very cold air about 2 to 3 miles up in the atmosphere moves in Saturday. As a result, any morning sunshine will fade behind a cluster of clouds by early afternoon as gusty, cold winds increase from the west. A few small showers are likely to move through central Virginia in the afternoon, and while they will probably last less than half an hour, they will be heavy enough to leave you drenched if you are outside attending some of the festivals in Richmond.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 20 DAYS AGO