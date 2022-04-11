ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Gary Mom Ariana Taylor: Police say life-size ‘silicone doll’- not body – has been found

Cover picture for the articleAs family members of missing Gary mom Ariana Taylor stood by, Gary...

Remains of missing Gary woman recovered after days of searching

GARY, Ind. — Officials in Gary have confirmed the remains missing woman were recovered Wednesday. Ariana Taylor, 23, was last heard from on April 2. Taylor’s mother said Ariana told her she was going out with friends that evening and last saw her between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, Gary police […]
Police say missing 5-year-old has been found

SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police are searching for a missing 5-year old boy. According to the alert, the Xavier Jones has autism, is non-verbal, has blonde hair, blue eyes and is missing his two front teeth. He was last seen near Broadway and Cedar in Spokane around midnight Thursday morning.
Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
A Body Has Been Found Inside a Maine Dam, Officials Say

According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
