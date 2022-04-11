CTA union president says violence on Chicago trains, buses is out of control

On the 124th day of his rooftop vigil to raise funds for a transformative community center on the South Side of Chicago, Pastor Corey Brooks met with John Kugler, a lifelong educator and a former employee of the Chicago Teachers Union. Though Kugler comes from the left end of the political spectrum, the pastor wanted to hear his insider views on why the Chicago Public Schools are failing so many kids. There were differences of opinion at times, but both community servants found much to agree upon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 DAYS AGO