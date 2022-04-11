ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTA union president says violence on Chicago trains, buses is out of control

Rooftop Revelations: 'Union prioritizes politics over education,' former Chicago Teachers Union employee says

On the 124th day of his rooftop vigil to raise funds for a transformative community center on the South Side of Chicago, Pastor Corey Brooks met with John Kugler, a lifelong educator and a former employee of the Chicago Teachers Union. Though Kugler comes from the left end of the political spectrum, the pastor wanted to hear his insider views on why the Chicago Public Schools are failing so many kids. There were differences of opinion at times, but both community servants found much to agree upon.
Block Club Chicago

CTA Red, Brown, Purple Line Trains Shut Down During Thursday Morning Rush Due To Electrical Problem

CHICAGO — North Side commuters were scrambling Thursday after CTA service was shut down on the Red, Purple and Brown lines for hours. At of 9:15 a.m., Brown Line trains were running with delays and congestion, but Red Line trains were temporarily stopped between Wilson and Fullerton and Purple Line Express trains were stopped, according to the CTA. Local Purple Line service was still running Howard to Linden.
Man shot after argument on CTA bus in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A man was shot after an argument on a CTA bus Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. The man, 31, was arguing with another passenger on a CTA bus in the 700 block of South Pulaski about 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the right leg, Chicago police said.
