ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Mississippi teen killed in shooting gets TikTok designed casket

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xl86h_0f5Kabf100

A teenage girl shot to death in south Mississippi will be laid to rest in a custom-designed TikTok-themed casket as she aspired to be a star on the social media app.

Alexis Pierson, 14, died in the April 5 shooting at her home in the Bayside Park area of Hancock County, The Sun Herald reported. Alexis, also known as Lexi, was a student at Hancock Middle School.

Casey Lawhon, owner of In Memory Casket Wraps, chose the TikTok theme after talking with her stepfather.

“Her dream is to be TikTok famous,” Lawhon told the newspaper. “I try to portray the person as best as I can.”

The casket will be black with splashes of teal and hot pink. It will also feature a picture of Alexis, as well as an illustration of the teen and her friends with the phrase, “Dancing in the Sky.” Lawhon will also create a poster to be placed on an easel at the funeral.

The wrap and easel will cost up to $1,400, and Lawhon asked the community on Facebook if they wanted to donate to the cost for the family. The cost was covered in about an hour.

Just before the shooting, a child and a 15-year-old who were next door walked over to hang out with the teen girl and her 10-year-old brother, Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam told WLOX-TV.

Guns were on a bed when one of the children picked one up. Thinking it was empty, a child pointed the gun toward Alexis and pulled the trigger, the sheriff said. A bullet struck Alexis below her left eye, and she did instantly.

The sheriff said the investigation has determined the shooting “was not intentional.” Nevertheless, the case will be presented to Hancock County Youth Court so it can be determined whether the facts should lead to any charges. Adam said questions are being asked, such as how the children got access to guns. Adam said it’s too soon to tell if charges will be filed against any adults.

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9KDx_0f5Kabf100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYvKn_0f5Kabf100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4mho_0f5Kabf100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge6re_0f5Kabf100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ibsqm_0f5Kabf100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ei6EB_0f5Kabf100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JWdR_0f5Kabf100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9Rxo_0f5Kabf100

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after she allegedly waited after softball game to punch umpire in face

A Mississippi softball umpire posted a picture of her bruised face on Facebook after she was punched by a mother in the parking lot of a softball complex Saturday. Kristi Moore is recovering after the confrontation with Kiara Thomas, who was reportedly waiting to ambush Moore after Moore finished umpiring a 12-year-old softball game at the Laurel Sportsplex.
LAUREL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Hancock County, MS
Hancock County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Star, MS
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#The Sun Herald#Hancock Middle School#Wlox Tv
Magnolia State Live

Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after report of bank fraud

The Oxford Police Department arrested an Oxford man after obtaining a report of fraud. OPD took a walk-in report on Mar. 28 about the reporting party’s banking information being fraudulently used. Jeremi Woodall, 20, of Oxford was charged with two counts of credit card fraud after an investigation. Woodall...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Deputies seize guns, drugs, cash and bomb making literature during arrest of suspected Mississippi drug dealer

When deputies executed a search warrant at a Moselle house Thursday, March 3, they found guns, drugs, cash and bomb-making instructions. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Matthew Logan, 37, of Moselle, and charged him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and three counts of child abuse.
JONES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman injures police dog after ingesting drugs during foot chase, sheriff says

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after she reportedly injured a K-9 officer as she fled from police, all the while actively ingesting drugs. On Thursday, Harrison County deputies say Brandy Bazor, 38, failed to stop for deputies during a traffic stop. She and another passenger fled in a 2003 Ford Taurus. According to deputies, the passenger, Alexis Preston, exited the vehicle and then fled on foot. Preston was apprehended by the K-9 officer.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer arrested after he reportedly left scene of wreck he caused while driving under the infuence

A Mississippi police officer has been arrested after he reportedly left the scene of an accident he caused while driving under the influence, officials say. Jonathan David Boyd, 32, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and has been charged with driving under the influence — second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
SALTILLO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man guilty of firing assault rifle into ex’s house, later kidnapping her, new boyfriend and 5-year-old daughter at gunpoint

After a six-day federal jury trial, Keaton L. Walls, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was found guilty of kidnapping, interstate stalking, and using a firearm to commit interstate stalking. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the conviction today. According to information presented in court, on November 23, 2016, Walls...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy