Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River is anticipated to rise into flood stage at all forecast points at and north of Grand Forks. Recent rain and snow have contributed to ongoing rises along the river. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 22 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until Friday, April 22. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Agricultural flooding begins along the Red River of the North between Grand Forks (River Mile 296) and Oslo (River Mile 271). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 31.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 31.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.5 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO