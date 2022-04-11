ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

DeSantis gets roaring welcome at UFC event, does it signal a 2024 run?

By Heather Hamilton
 4 days ago

G ov. Ron DeSantis received a roaring welcome as he arrived at UFC 273 Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida , high-fiving people as he walked to his seat in a champion style that resembled the popularity of a presidential candidate.


The Florida governor was the first to open a state to an indoor sporting event with a crowd at full capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021.

DeSantis sat cageside next to UFC President Dana White during the event and was shown on the Jumbotron flashing a smile and two thumbs up as the crowd cheered Saturday night.


As video and photos of DeSantis surfaced on social media , many suggested his appearance could foreshadow a 2024 presidential run .

One Twitter user also noted the irony of Disney -owned ESPN broadcasting the event.


DeSantis shared photos of himself at the UFC event.


He recently touted raising $100 million for his 2022 reelection efforts, signaling to the Republican Party that he is capable of garnering deep support from major donors.

Because Florida has a two-term limit for governors, DeSantis would be out of office by 2026, should he be reelected this November.

