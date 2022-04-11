DeSantis gets roaring welcome at UFC event, does it signal a 2024 run?

G ov. Ron DeSantis received a roaring welcome as he arrived at UFC 273 Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida , high-fiving people as he walked to his seat in a champion style that resembled the popularity of a presidential candidate.



The Florida governor was the first to open a state to an indoor sporting event with a crowd at full capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021.

DeSantis sat cageside next to UFC President Dana White during the event and was shown on the Jumbotron flashing a smile and two thumbs up as the crowd cheered Saturday night.



As video and photos of DeSantis surfaced on social media , many suggested his appearance could foreshadow a 2024 presidential run .

One Twitter user also noted the irony of Disney -owned ESPN broadcasting the event.



WATCH GOV. GREG ABBOTT WARNS OUTRAGE OVER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WILL TOP INFLATION CONCERNS

DeSantis shared photos of himself at the UFC event.



He recently touted raising $100 million for his 2022 reelection efforts, signaling to the Republican Party that he is capable of garnering deep support from major donors.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Because Florida has a two-term limit for governors, DeSantis would be out of office by 2026, should he be reelected this November.