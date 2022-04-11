ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Celtics will be the 2-seed: 3 takeaways vs. Grizzlies

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Jayson Tatum's 31 points helped turn the regular-season finale into a laugher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFyL7_0f5KZsJF00
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams. AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Prior to Sunday’s game, with the 2-seed still in play, Ime Udoka said the Celtics would play normally and let the chips fall where they may.

Sure enough, the Celtics did what they have been doing for months now — they annihilated their opponent, this time the Grizzlies sans any of their best players. Jayson Tatum poured in 31 points on comically efficient 11-for-14 shooting, which led the Celtics to a 139-110 win that heavily featured the bench mob in the fourth quarter.

Now the Celtics know where they stack up — the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. In a three-way tie at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, the Celtics hold the tiebreaker over the Bucks (due to record against Eastern Conference playoff opponents) and the 76ers (due to head-to-head record). They will face either the Cavaliers or the Nets. The trade-off for potentially facing the Nets in the first round — an admittedly daunting task, thanks to Kevin Durant — is that if the Celtics beat their first-round opponent, they get home-court advantage against their second-round opponent (presumably the Bucks).

In the playoffs, everything is hard — a first-round series against the Cavaliers, while preferable, certainly wouldn’t be a vacation. If the Celtics see themselves as contenders, they should be able to beat a flawed, beat-up Nets team. After all, if they lose to the Nets, were they ever really contenders to begin with?

The Celtics ended the regular season with a laugher — the kind of game where Tatum trash-talked Ja Morant’s father Tee, then later dapped him up. It was the kind of game where the bench clamored in the fourth-quarter for Celtics two-way player Matt Ryan to score his first NBA basket, where Malik Fitts showed off his bounce with an enormous fourth-quarter dunk, and where Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins challenged a foul call after a spectacular garbage-time block by Yves Pons to make sure his end-of-the-bench big man got credit (genuinely a Coach of the Year move by Jenkins).

Sunday’s game will probably be the Celtics’ last easy game for a long time.

Other takeaways

2. If you missed it during the game, you probably want to see Jayson Tatum saying “Wooooow” at Tee Morant.

Tatum was spectacular — a perfect warm-up for the Celtics’ best player with the start of the playoffs approaching. In the first half, he scored 25 of his 31 points and had the opportunity to score more — a late steal started a transition opportunity right before the break. Instead, Tatum laced a pass to Payton Pritchard for a layup that helped build a lead which allowed him to sit down after just 26 minutes.

The Celtics are great for many reasons, not least of which is Tatum’s decision to both be great and to help everyone else be great too.

3. Brian Scalabrine noted on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast the many connections between the Celtics and the Nets. Kyrie Irving is the obvious one, but Ime Udoka also spent his last season as an assistant coach — probably his last season for a long time as an assistant — on Steve Nash’s bench.

Maybe the most interesting connection if the Celtics play the Nets (because let’s admit it, the Kyrie angle is pretty played out): Last season, the Celtics were in the play-in, and they faced the Nets in the first round. Earlier this season, the Celtics and Nets were in position to face each other in the play-in tournament again … with the Celtics as the 8-seed and the Nets at No. 1.

A whole lot of things have changed in just a few short months.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend Go Viral At Timberwolves-Clippers Game

On Tuesday night, the first two play-in games for the NBA playoffs took place with two marquee matchups. In the early window, the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers to set up a date with the Boston Celtics. The second game of the night featured a battle between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Since LeBron James Signed With The Lakers, More Than 30 Players Were Traded, Only 3 Players Were Landed, And 3 Second Round Picks

LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for 4 years now. During that time, he has had a very unique stint with the Lakers, experiencing the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. LeBron has won the NBA championship in Los Angeles but has also missed the playoffs on two occasions, and got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round for the only time in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Memphis, TN
Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Warriors Could Make Blockbuster Addition This Summer

Watch out, NBA. The Golden State Warriors will reportedly be on the hunt to make a blockbuster addition to their roster this summer. An anonymous Western Conference executive believes the Warriors are going to make a run after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is still in the first year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yves Pons
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Brian Scalabrine
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Malik Fitts
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Cavaliers#Eastern Conference
Boston

Celtics vs. Nets: 8 things to watch in first round matchup

The Celtics and Nets will once again face off in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. For the second consecutive year, the Celtics and Nets will face each other in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs after the Nets handled their business against the Cavaliers in the play-in game on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

With NBA playoffs looming, Aaron Nesmith is staying ready for the Celtics

'"Whenever your name is called, we need you, and we put you out there for a reason.'" On any given day or evening heading into a game, Aaron Nesmith typically has no idea how much he’s going to see the floor for the Celtics. The second-year guard/forward happens to play behind three of the Celtics’ most integral players – Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart – so playing time can understandably be a bit scarce.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston

New Balance launches ‘The TRACK,’ multisport facility in Boston Landing

The new track complex houses what could be one of the fastest indoor tracks in the world. But that's not all it offers. Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith is one of New Balance’s prized brand ambassadors and was one of the faces present at Wednesday’s grand opening of The TRACK, the apparel company’s new multisport palace in Brighton.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy